Appeal for Slough shoppers to donate to food banks at Tesco stores

Shoppers in Slough are being asked to donate food to help people in crisis this Christmas – more so than any other year, in light of the pandemic.

The Tesco Food Collection takes place every year in Slough but this year’s collection comes as Trussell Trust food banks and community groups face an unprecedented need for supplies.

The collection launched in Tesco Express stores on Monday and launches in large stores from today. Customers have until the evening of November 21 to donate long-life food in store.

Last year shoppers donated more than 3million meals. Tesco will once again top up with 20 per cent in cash on the total value of all donations, to keep the FareShare delivery vans running.

Food donated to FareShare goes to help some of the 11,000 charities and community groups that use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

FareShare CEO Lindsay Boswell said: “The Tesco Food Collection is absolutely vital this year. The effects of the pandemic are being felt far and wide. Demand for food from FareShare has more than doubled over the last few months.”

Claire De Silva, Tesco’s head of community, said: “Every year, Tesco customers in Slough are incredibly generous. But this year is not a normal year, and the two charities we work with need to provide more food than ever this Christmas.

“A single tin of tuna or vegetables may not seem like much to give but together all the donations can make a really big difference to people who need our help this winter.

The Trussell Trust’s network of food banks is expected to give out six emergency food parcels to people in crisis every minute this winter.

Its chief executive Emma Revie said: “The pandemic has shown the power of what happens when we stand together in the face of adversity and how much people are willing to give in order to support their community.

“Items donated during this year’s Food Collection will allow food banks in our network to provide the best possible help to people in the run-up to Christmas. Every donation will make such a difference.”