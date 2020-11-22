Wexham Park makeover to promote staff well-being

Staff rooms at Wexham Park hospital are being given a makeover thanks to charity donations from the local community.

The Frimley Health Charity renovation project will see many staff rooms and rest areas across the Trust upgraded to provide more comfortable communal facilities for thousands of staff.

The project, estimated to cost around £490,000, will start on December 2.

A total of 38 rooms will be renovated, many with new kitchen facilities, furniture, lighting and flooring.

Outdoor spaces at both Frimley Park in Surrey and Wexham Park hospitals will also be upgraded with landscaped garden areas and fresh garden furniture.

Donations from the public given to Frimley Health Charity and NHS Charities Together to support staff during the first wave of COVID will be used to fund much of the work.

Neil Dardis, chief executive of Frimley Health Foundation Trust said: “Now it is more important than ever that we look after their wellbeing, by ensuring they take breaks and get the right amount of rest to be at their best for patients.

“By giving them a pleasant, comfortable space to relax in they can take some time for themselves away from the busy demands of their jobs.

“We have thousands of staff working in the two hospitals and a lot of staff rooms which makes any renovation project a costly business for an NHS organisation.

“Without the generosity of the local community we wouldn’t have been able to embark on such an ambitious, important programme.”