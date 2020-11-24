Trust's Christmas toy appeal aims to bring festive cheer to disadvantaged Slough families

A Christmas toy appeal will be running again over the festive season to help disadvantaged families who are struggling to buy presents for their children.

Every year, thanks to the generosity of the town’s residents and businesses, Slough Children’s Services Trust delivers hundreds of gifts to the families it supports.

This year the trust has set up an online wish list where people can buy a present and get it delivered directly to the team of social workers who will distribute them.

People can still buy their gifts independently and the trust is encouraging people to shop locally if they are able to.

Kirsty Demar, co-ordinating the trust’s toy appeal, said: “In a year when we have had so much control removed from our lives, this is something you do have control over.

“If you could support the appeal by adding just one extra gift to your Christmas shopping, you have the power to bring a smile to the face of a child on Christmas morning.”

The online wish list can be accessed at www.scstrust.co.uk/toyappeal

If you have bought a separate gift email comms@scstrust.co.uk to arrange delivery.