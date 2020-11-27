Town centre office development introduces smart technology to help workers during COVID-19 pandemic

A town centre office development has installed new technology to help its users work safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Future Works has integrated Smart Spaces’ technology which features a workplace app that promotes sustainability and connects workers.

The app allows users to enjoy contactless access from the street to office floor, call a lift without touching any buttons, issue QR codes to visitors for contactless check-in, monitor air quality and see occupancy in different areas to avoid overcrowding.

The technology also allows workers to communicate on a secure platform while also enabling tenants to book meeting rooms, social events and fitness classes.

Heating and cooling can be controlled via mobile phones and users can also monitor their activity with a step tracker.

Tenants can monitor and understand their energy consumption using the Smart Spaces platform.

The Future Works, an AshbyCapital and U+I development, is the first phase of a £200million investment in Slough and provides 100,000 sq ft of office space.

Tom Smithers, Property Director at AshbyCapital, said: “By embracing technology, we have created an exceptional experience for occupiers that meets their new demands and puts The Future Works at the forefront of office design.

“This technology will also help to ensure that the building is safe through facilitating contactless entry and anonymous social distancing monitoring, allowing occupiers to feel confident in their return to work.”