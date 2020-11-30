Leisure centres to reopen when lockdown lifts but Slough Ice Arena remains closed

Langley Leisure Centre and The Centre will reopen to the public on Wednesday but Slough Ice Arena will remain closed due to Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

All three venues have been shut since the announcement of a second national lockdown on November 5.

But the Government has now given the green light for leisure centres to reopen in all areas of the country when its new three-tier system comes into force.

Slough’s status as a ‘Very High alert’ area means the ice arena in Montem Lane will remain closed until at least December 16 when the coronavirus restrictions are reviewed.

Luke Routhorn, contract manager for leisure operator Everyone Active, said: “We’re very much looking forward to reopening The Centre and Langley Leisure Centre and welcoming back the local community.

“After being closed for a month, this announcement from Government is the news the leisure industry has been eagerly awaiting.

“It is very important to give people the opportunity to resume activity and exercise in their leisure centre, particularly during the winter months, and this will go a long way to maintaining the good health of local communities.”

Michael Shepherd, leisure development and client manager for Slough Borough Council, added: “Whilst it’s disappointing we are unable to open our brilliant leisure facilities in full immediately following the national lockdown, the good news is our partner Everyone Active will be opening our gyms and pools from December 2.

“Luke and his colleagues have been working hard for months to ensure our facilities are safe and welcoming to all users.”

Visit www.everyoneactive.com/reopeningmeasures to see which restrictions will be in place at the leisure centres when they reopen.