A4 bus and cycle lane moves to 'peak-time only' hours from Friday

The experimental bus and cycle lane along the A4 Bath Road is switching to ‘peak-time’ only hours from Friday.

Cars will be banned from using the lane from 7am to 10am and 3pm to 7pm Monday to Friday.

This replaces the 24/7 restrictions currently in place between Cippenham Lane and Sussex Place.

Slough Borough Council introduced the trial in July to encourage sustainable and socially-distanced travel but faced opposition from residents with more than 5,000 people backing a petition to abolish the scheme.

But it will now run for a further six months with motorcyclists, taxis, Slough licensed private hire vehicles and Neuron Mobility rental scooters able to use it during the restricted periods.

The council said it is hoping to allow zero emission vehicles displaying approved ‘green’ number plates to use the lane in the future.

Cllr Rob Anderson, cabinet member for sustainable transport and environmental services, said: “We have reviewed the data we have gathered over the five months of the experiment so far and taken into consideration feedback which has come in from residents.

“We can now move into the next phase of the experimental scheme and trial the new lanes in a similar mode to the existing bus lanes in the town.

“We want to build on the benefits of better air quality, more reliable bus journeys and a safer space for cyclists and e-scooter rental riders.”

Feedback on the changes can be submitted until Friday, June 4.

Visit slough.citizenspace.com or www.slough.gov.uk/consultations-petitions/temporary-a4-bus-lane-scheme for further information.