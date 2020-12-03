Police secure closure order on Bradley Road property following anti-social behaviour complaints

A three-month closure order has been enforced on a property in Bradley Road following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Thames Valley Police applied for permission from the courts to close the property due to evidence of drug use and reports of suspected drug dealing.

PC Crossman, who co-ordinated the operation to close down the address, said: “The tenant was aware of our concerns but had refused offers of help, leaving us with no option but to apply for a closure order.

"We are extremely grateful to local residents whose evidence supported our application. The testimonies they provided us were vital to show the court the impact the occupant's behaviour was having on the area."

A closure order was granted on Tuesday and the property will now remain shut for three months with only the police, landlord and their representatives allowed access.

Breaching a closure order is a criminal offence.