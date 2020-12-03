Renowned Horlicks Factory lettering to be temporarily removed

The renowned red lettering from Slough’s Horlicks Factory will be temporarily removed this week.

The sign is coming down so Berkeley Homes can start work on the redevelopment of the factory roof.

A glass rooftop is expected to be installed on the red-brick building with 150 flats planned alongside ground-floor community facilities including a gym, nursery and co-working space.

Once complete, new replacement lettering will be installed to reflect the original typography and continue the factory’s legacy.

A Berkeley Homes spokesperson said: “The historic letters will be carefully dismantled and safely stored until they can be displayed once more.

“It is Berkeley’s plan, once the internal factory transformation is complete, to feature the letters as part of an artistic display, within the communal areas of the factory.”