Hundreds apply for jobs at new double-decker hotel in Slough

More than 400 people applied for just 25 jobs at the council’s new double-decker hotel development in the town centre.

The Moxy Hotel and Residence Inn are due to open on February 1, three months ahead of schedule.

Hotel operator Cycas Hospitality said about 80 per cent of applications came from people living in the town who had previously worked in roles such as hairdressers, cabin crew and travel agents.

The company said it wants to recruit people who share its passion for Slough and ‘take having fun seriously’.

A two-day virtual casting call is due to get underway on Thursday where contestants will be asking to showcase their ‘Moxy Factor’ during an hour-long audition.

Philip Steiner, general manager of the dual-brand hotel said: “We believe strongly that practical skills can be taught but a people-loving personality is something you’re born with.

“As such, we’re excitedly making our way through the video CVs and our panel of judges look forward to uncovering Slough’s top talent at our interactive online auditions.”

Visit moxyslough.com or residenceinnslough.com for more details on the hotels.