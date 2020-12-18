Slough businesses urge residents to shop local this Christmas

Independent businesses in Slough are asking for support from shoppers this holiday season.

With Tier 3 restrictions in place, times have been difficult for Slough town centre with footfall dropping. Small businesses are soldiering on to keep shops safe and expand to e-commerce where possible.

Deen Clothing Store in Queensmere Observatory shopping centre is looking to have a website built soon, motivated by the reduction in people entering the shop.

“We don’t want anyone to be unsafe, but we would be happy if people could come and support us, we need the business,” said owner Zahid Butt.

“It’s trending now to be shopping at home and if people can help small businesses at the same time, I think that’s a good thing.”

For Craft Coop’s Slough branch, also in Queensmere, supporting local this Christmas is especially key, given that this particular pop-up will be closing after Christmas.

Run by volunteers, Craft Coop provides a platform for very small businesses to sell their wares – businesses that would otherwise have no shop floor space.

“This shop is unique in Slough, it gives Slough crafts-people somewhere to sell their crafts they wouldn’t have otherwise,” said Craft Coop director Deborah Jones. “It’s the place to come for a special Christmas gift, something meaningful, because everything here is unique. For such small businesses, one little sale is just huge.”

“I can’t emphasise enough how important it is to support local shops,” added Debbie. “They keep the money in the community but also people who work in the shops live in the community, so it’s giving a helping hand to your own.”

The out of town centre businesses and the cafes – which can only offer takeaway options – will also need support.

Prop House Coffee Shop, part of Pinewood Nurseries in Wexham Street is an example of a business that traditionally has a lot of customers over the age of 60, many of whom are now choosing to stay at home.

The cafe had to close for six days due to a flag from COVID test and trace but is hoping to be back up and running tomorrow.

“We support local where we can, buying our groceries locally as much as possible. It’s important we hold hands and fight together,” said owner Andre Santos.

“We understand everyone needs help now, but small business especially. When people come to us they really come to us. We try to say, whatever happens, we’re here.”

Andre is optimistic for the future, based on the recent past, and is staying positive.

“The feedback we had when first lockdown was lifted was amazing. I think if we carry on in this way we will get through this, to the other side,” he said.

Chris Shaw, Queensmere Observatory Centre Manager, said: “Our independent traders and other stores have served their local communities superbly during the pandemic, adapting what they have to offer and maintaining much-needed services as much as they could.

“Now is when our independents and local traders need your support more than ever. When you shop local you are supporting local businesses and local people who are employed by that business.

“Above all, you are supporting your local economy and the people who live in our community.

“Queensmere Observatory has so much to offer – with multiple hidden gems from boutiques to specialist stores, independent food shops to beauticians and more, I encourage everyone to take some time out this Christmas and visit your local independent shops - you won’t regret it.”