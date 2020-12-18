Mattel donates lorry loads of toys to Slough's Salvation Army appeal

A lorry load of toys has been donated to Slough’s branch of the Salvation Army to help bring joy to disadvantaged children this Christmas.

Leading toy manufacturer Mattel, based at the Porter Building in Brunel Way, dropped off more than 1,000 gifts to the charity on Wednesday.

The presents, suitable for children of all ages, will be distributed to families in need in time for Christmas Day.

Mick Hick, vice president and country manager, UK and Ireland, Mattel, said: “This year has been a tough year for everyone, and Christmas can be an especially difficult time.

“Mattel are delighted to donate toys to local families through the Salvation Army appeal and share a little bit of joy at this festive time.”