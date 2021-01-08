Boris Johnson faces grilling from Slough MP Tan Dhesi

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was faced with a grilling from Slough’s MP Tan Dhesi over ‘last minute u-turns’ on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson announced a third national lockdown on Monday in the hope that tighter restrictions will reduce the spread of the new variant of coronavirus, which is more transmissible, and hospital admissions.

Speaking in Parliament, Tan Dhesi criticised the Prime Minister for ‘looking into the eyes of the British people’ and telling worried parents it is safe for children to return to school, only to promptly close schools down.

Mr Dhesi accused Mr Johnson of later announcing that it was not safe for children to return to school.

The Slough MP asked Boris Johnson: “Does the Prime Minister agree that these constant last-minute U-turns and this erratic approach to policymaking is not conducive to assuaging anxious people, who are desperately seeking stability, certainty, and assured leadership?”

In response, the Prime Minister demanded the Labour Parliamentarian to “withdraw” his comment, saying: “I did not any stage say that schools were not safe.

“That is absolutely not what I said and in all fairness, he should correct.”

When given the opportunity to respond, Tan Dhesi said: “The Prime Minister closed down schools, so, therefore, they are not safe for people to return,” which was met with laughter from some Tory MPs.