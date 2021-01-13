Live-streamed funerals offer chance to pay respects in safety

Funeral ceremonies at Slough cemetery can now be broadcast to the homes of family and friends who wish to pay their last respects but cannot attend in person.

Due to the current coronavirus lockdown only 20 people (not including staff) are permitted in a chapel with a further 10 allowed to congregate outside and listen to the service on loud speakers.

The restrictions allow immediate family to attend funerals only, while maintaining social distancing.

With the new live-link to the chapel and crematorium at Slough cemetery on Stoke Road (owned and operated by the council), no-one is left out of proceedings.

Councillor Pavitar K. Mann, lead member for regulatory services, said: “At the moment, it isn’t possible for everyone’s family and friends to attend the cemetery and crematorium to say their last goodbye, but this is hopefully a comforting alternative.

“Not only will it mean everyone can view the service if they are not in a family bubble permitted in the chapel numbers, but will also minimise the risk of coronavirus infection and negate the need for people to travel to Slough.

“Our sympathies go out to everyone who has had to say goodbye to someone during the last year and we hope this live streaming service will give comfort to extended family and friends.”

Mourners unable to attend to the service will be able to watch in their own time by having it recorded and available for 28 days.

The new facility to record services also allows a permanent copy to be given to the family.

The system is made up of a single camera towards the rear of the chapel and the quality of the live cast will be dependant on the viewers’ internet provider and the package they receive.

The live casts are semi-automated to allow for services which are running late or early – viewers may catch the end of a service or the chapel being cleaned between services.

There is a small charge for the webcast which is bookable when making arrangements through the family’s chosen funeral director.

For more information and the pricing structure visit: www.slough.gov.uk/coronavirus/coronavirus-births-marriages-deaths/3