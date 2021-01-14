Thousands of homes could arrive in Slough with council set to splash out on land

Councillors are set to approve the purchase of a major piece of land in the town centre – which could bring up to 1,000 new homes in Slough.

The multi-million pound site – part of the former AkzoNobel factory area – would be used for new homes with hundreds being used for social and affordable housing, Slough Council says.

The former AkzoNobel site was acquired by development firm Panattoni and split into two areas – a commercial area and a residential area, the latter of which the council is looking to purchase.

The residential area is to the south of the site and, as well as homes, also has planning permission for a variety of retail alongside new public spaces, car parking and new roads and footpaths.

“By buying this land, we are in control over the destiny of the site, can direct it to provide the most benefit to local residents and ensure it joins with other regeneration in the centre square mile to both align with and compliment our over all strategy for this part of our town.”

He added: “Providing high-quality homes across the social, affordable and private housing sectors is a strategic priority for us as the council

“With the proposal including at least 25 per cent affordable housing we want to provide local quality homes for local people, with control over the public areas to provide a holistic and improved environment.

“We have aspirations for an even greater proportion of the site to be social and affordable housing and to make this a flagship scheme for our emerging sustainability and transport strategies and will be continuing this work once we have secured the site.

“For these reasons I will be recommending this purchase to the cabinet.”

The cost of buying the land would be met by borrowing, and use of the council’s capital budget. The proposed cost of the land is confidential.

Cabinet is being held on Monday, January 18 at 6.30pm and will be streamed live on the council’s website.

View the agenda at democracy.slough.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=109&MId=6507