Volunteers needed to help Slough's COVID test and vaccine effort

Volunteers are being sought to help Slough residents get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.

The One Slough partnership needs people to help support both vaccination and rapid testing programmes over the coming weeks.

One Slough is made up of the council, the Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS) and local charity and voluntary organisations.

Ketan Gandhi, assistant director at Slough Council with responsibility for One Slough, said: “We urgently need volunteers. No qualifications are required – just the ability to help people, smile, be out at the vaccination or the community testing centres; whether it be for a day, a couple of hours or even every day.

“If you are furloughed, out of work, waiting to go back to university or just got a bit of spare time please step forward.”

Ramesh Kukar from SCVS added: “The volunteers in Slough have been amazing so far – dedicated, giving and relentless in their help to vulnerable people.

“But with calls from all sides for more help – in particular for the new vaccinations centres and community testing sites – we simply need more people.

“People are eager to support the NHS at their most difficult time – and this is a way you can. So if you can help please sign up to a local star.”

Anyone interested can visit oneslough.org.uk/volunteer/ and complete a form. Volunteers will be provided with appropriate equipment like PPE.