Tributes to Chalvey care worker who went 'above and beyond' during pandemic

A care worker who went ‘above and beyond’ to look after those in need during the pandemic has died from COVID-19.

Kulwinder Sarai, from Chalvey, worked in the care sector for 25 years and had been providing specialist support to people in their own homes throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The 59-year-old was due to celebrate her birthday next month but after contracting the virus she died on Sunday.

Her family said in a statement: “She was a real hero throughout the pandemic.

“She wasn’t afraid to go to work because she was worried about her clients and even if she had a day off she’d always be thinking about them.”

Kulwinder, a resident of Chalvey for 36 years, worked for the High Wycombe branch of Mayfair Homecare and spent much of the pandemic supporting elderly people living at home.

Her family said she had a huge passion for her job and ‘always went to work with a smile’.

Daughter Gurpreet Kaur Sahota said: “I feel so honoured to have been your daughter, you were so kind, caring and loving my beautiful mum.

“You touched so many hearts and no matter what you always had a contagious smile.”

She added: “You were so happy that I was pregnant and couldn’t wait to take care of the baby but now you are gone my heart is broken. I love you Mum. Until we meet again.”

Kulwinder leaves behind a loving husband, her mother, four children and four grandchildren.

Daughter Jaspal Heera added: “She was a person who would drop everything in a heartbeat to support her family, friends and clients in their time of need.

“No matter how hard things were for her she always put everyone else first.”

Mayfair Homecare said its ‘deepest sympathies’ were with Kulwinder’s family and friends during this difficult time.

A statement added: “Kulwinder has been a much loved member of our team, who was passionate about providing the best care for all her clients and she will be sorely missed by not only her colleagues, but the many people she cared for.”