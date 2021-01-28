Slough Foodbank sees 2020 rise in food parcel deliveries

Slough Foodbank delivered nearly 40 per cent more food parcels last year as residents struggled with the impacts of COVID-19.

A total of 6,533 food parcels were delivered by the charity in 2020, 37 per cent more than it delivered in 2019.

Meanwhile, 4,168 adults and 2,365 children were supported, a rise of 36 per cent and 38 per cent respectively on the previous year.

According to the charity, austerity, static incomes and cuts have helped contribute to the rise, with the coronavirus pandemic also having a big impact on those who were already struggling.

Slough Foodbank manager Sue Sibany-King said: “I am immensely grateful to all of our donors, supporters, stakeholder organisations, volunteers and staff for all the hard work and efforts they have put in to ensure that we were able to remain open throughout the pandemic and have sufficient food to continue to do our role in the community of providing emergency, three-day non-perishable, nutritionally balanced food parcels to those in food poverty.”

Since the first lockdown in March 2020, the charity has been forced to change the way it operates to carry on supporting those who are most in need.

These changes include doing home deliveries to people who are shielding, introducing new COVID-compliance measures in its warehouses, and pre-packing parcels in an additional warehouse to speed up distribution.

All of this was managed with 50 per cent fewer volunteers than 2019, with many of the team forced to self-isolate and shield during the pandemic.

Despite reaching its 10th anniversary in December, there was no time for celebrations, and the charity hopes that a day will come when it will no longer need to exist.

Slough Foodbank communications officer, Becks Ford added: “We continue to see hopelessness as many just do not know what the future might hold and struggle with benefit delays and changes, low income, debt, job losses and homelessness.

“Sadly, these statistics for 2020 show there is lots for us to do to ensure we can provide food during a time of crisis and continue to help raise the profile of food poverty and lobby for those who are in need.

“It is vitally important that we remain committed to supply food, home fuel and share our hope and encouragement that the community cares.”