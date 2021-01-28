Slough coronavirus infection rate third worst in country despite cases decline

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Slough is falling but the infection rate remains one of the highest in the country.

Slough’s infection rate of 757 per 100,000 is the third highest for a local authority in the country, behind only Knowsley, in Lancashire, and Sandwell, near Birmingham.

From Thursday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 27, 982 new cases were confirmed, 480 fewer than the previous week.