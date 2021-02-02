Slough's first double-decker hotel development opens in town centre

Slough’s first double-decker hotel has opened in the town centre three months ahead of schedule.

The Moxy Hotel and Residence Inn, in William Street, forms part of a major development which offers 244 rooms, 64 new apartments and 4,000 sq ft of restaurant and retail space.

The complex is owned by Slough Borough Council and has been developed by Slough Urban Renewal, a joint venture between the local authority and Morgan Sindall Investments.

It is the first time the hospitality company Marriott International has combined two hotel brands under the same roof in the UK.

Moxy Slough occupies the lower four floors with a selection of 152 guest rooms available, including 28 twin and eight accessible rooms.

The development’s décor has been inspired by Slough’s connection to the Thunderbirds TV series which was filmed on the Slough Trading Estate.

Marriott International’s Residence Inn is also incorporated in the complex with 92 suites available for longer-staying guests.

Both hotels are operated by specialist hotel management company Cycas Hospitality.

Wayne Androliakos, Cycas Hospitality’s chief operating officer, said: “This is a landmark development for the town as well as all the partners involved, and we’re delighted to have been instrumental in bringing two well-known accommodation brands to the area.

“With our experience of developing double-decker hotels, we understand the benefits a ‘two-in-one’ approach can deliver to travellers and travel bookers.

With the former library site now transformed into a vibrant destination, we are confident that the addition of two high-profile hotel brands will help boost Slough’s profile and add renewed life to the town centre.”

Each hotel has its own entrance and reception but guests can make use of shared facilities including six meeting rooms, a 24/7 fitness studio and outdoor terrace.

Council leader James Swindlehurst said: “The council chose to involve itself with this development knowing it would be a long-term asset to the town in terms of creating employment for our residents, adding much-needed hotel capacity, and delivering a secure revenue stream back to the council from its lease that will help sustain local services in the future.

“ It’s great to see this unique hotel and residential development in the heart of the town and its opening couldn’t be more timely in terms of the new local jobs it has delivered.”