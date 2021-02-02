Council insists there is no profit from its £40 plus funeral streaming service

Slough Borough Council has defended its decision to charge £40 or more to livestream funerals from Slough cemetery and crematorium.

Current restrictions on gatherings limit the number of people who can attend a funeral in person – leading the council to set up a live-streaming service for those who cannot be physically present.

The service takes place from the chapel at Slough cemetery, owned and run by the council. The base cost of this is £40 – which some residents and the Conservative opposition feel is too high.

Councillor Wayne Strutton, Conservative Group Leader said: “I am horrified to see this heartless, and short-sighted policy being implemented by the council.

“No-one should be forced to pay a fee to be able to say their last goodbyes to their relatives, in particular during this situation of COVID-19.

“I call on the council to immediately provide clarity to residents, and provide this service free of charge for the grieving families of Slough.”

Slough council has stated that the service is an optional extra and the cost covers expenses such as equipment being installed in the chapel.

“The police have been called to the site with a hundred mourners turning up to one funeral,” said a spokeswoman. “We are trying to provide families with the option to use this service, so family do not miss the service but are in no risk or spreading or contracting the virus.”

Though opposition councillors expressed shock that the price could increase ‘north of £100’, Slough council has this is only if opting for ‘optional extras’.

For example it is £55 for a webcast that is available for 28 days. Along with one extra DVD or memory stick recording, priced at £55, that makes a total of £110.

Cllr Pavitar K. Mann, lead member for planning and regulation, said:

“It is simply wrong to suggest the council is profiteering from this service – the charge for this optional extra is set to cover the costs incurred by the council of offering this service and is comparable to the cost of streaming services offered by nearby crematoriums.”

The council has highlighted that once the £40 for a live viewing only has been paid, that link can be used by as many people as desired.

Cllr Mann added that residents are welcome to stream services at no cost from their own personal devices.

“We are taking steps to make this as practicable and easy to do as possible – i.e. investing in mobile phone tripods,” she said.