Long Close teacher helps create special remote learning programme for early years pupils

A Long Close School teacher has helped develop a programme specifically for children in their early school years who are learning from home.

Head of Early Years Milly Carpenter has contributed to the creation of a new online learning programme designed to support parents of children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 during lockdown.

“Children in Reception to Year 2 are still learning the required skills which enable them to access a variety of learning experiences independently and often require additional support from already stretched parents at home,” said Mrs Carpenter.

“We wanted to help by giving families additional activities, stories and games for the youngest children to access without parental support.”

The programme also includes online parent webinars every Wednesday evening, with speakers on topics from sleep to wellbeing.

Called ‘The Smartest Giant in Lockdown’, the programme is running for an initial four-week period, finishing in early February.

It is currently only available to Long Close School parents and those who have enquired about joining in Reception, Year 1 or Year 2.