Slough Borough Council's former headquarters targeted for 64 affordable homes plan

04:26PM, Wednesday 03 February 2021
Slough Borough Council’s former headquarters is expected to be redeveloped into 64 homes.
The future of St Martins Place, in Bath Road, has been under review following the council’s move to its new multi-million pound offices in Windsor Road in 2019.
Slough Urban Renewal has been tasked with investigating whether the site could be demolished and replaced with new build properties.
But after this was ruled out due to the financial viability of the project, the council is now looking to refurbish its former headquarters under permitted development rights.
This means no planning permission is required as long as the proposals follow planning policy.
Fin Garvey, head of property services at Slough Borough Council, told a cabinet meeting on Monday: “One of the major advantages of working within the existing building and going down the permitted development route is this can be brought forward very quickly with a construction programme of about 15 months, giving us a completion by November 2022.”
It is proposed the residential development will include 100 per cent affordable housing.
A total of 136 car parking spaces will be retained on the site with 100 of these allocated to the Slough Ice Arena for event parking.
Parents of pupils at nearby Claycots School can also use the spaces during school pick-up and drop-off times.
Councillor Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “On the face of it there’s so many positives for this, the quick conversion, the fact that it’s 100 per cent affordable, in some ways it’s a no-brainer.”
Council leader James Swindlehurst told the meeting he was keen for the site’s development to progress quickly.
The building is now empty following the transferral of Slough Children’s Services Trust staff to the council’s new headquarters last week.
Cllr Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) added nearby Salt Hill Park will provide future residents access to outdoor space.
A full business case for the development will be discussed in April with construction expected to start in August.
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
Honestjim
22:00, 03 February 2021
This is nothing more than a Swindlehurst move to cover the fact that the £65m building at observatory house is not seen as a colossal waste to the tax payer. 64 affordable tiny studio flats and no parking. He’s already making excuses for how small they are going to be by stating that stab hill park is just across the road for ‘open space’
be_ transparent
16:55, 03 February 2021
So when Slough Council were there they used all the parking spaces and grabbed a load extra for themselves at Montem Sports Centre across the road. Now they have moved out, they are taking away 100 of the spaces for the ice arena and leaving the 64 homes with wait for it - 36 car parking spaces !!! Heaven forbid there should be two people living in a house each with a car !! The utter utter hypocrites. Of course they are also busy annoying the residents by putting up parking restrictions all around the area so forcing everyone in the area away from cars, well apart from themselves of course. Mind you, whoever ends up living there probably can't use a car anyway now the A4 has been completely jammed up - as the council left and moved to their new council palace. As usual, one rule for the council fat cats, another rule for everybody else.
