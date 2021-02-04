Slough men arrested for suspected poaching offences

Two men from Slough have been arrested and their dogs seized on suspicion of poaching offences.

On Monday, the men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested by police officers in Oxfordshire on suspicion of daytime trespass in pursuit of game and possession of an offensive weapon.

Officers seized their seven dogs and three mobile phones as well as the van they were driving.

The 21-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The two men have been released on conditional bail, preventing them from entering Oxfordshire.

The pair were also fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

According to poaching law, daytime is considered one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset.

Trespass means physical entry by a person onto land without permission. Sending a dog onto private land is also considered trespass.