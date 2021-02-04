Inside Marriott International's new dual-brand hotel in Slough

Marriott International’s new dual-brand hotel on the former Slough library site opened this week.

The Moxy and Residence Inn hotels are owned by Slough Borough Council and have been delivered by the local authority’s property partnership with Morgan Sindall.

Both venues will be operating within the Government’s coronavirus guidelines with bookings available for those exempt from the current nationwide lockdown including those needing rooms for work purposes.

The Moxy is inspired by Slough’s links to the vintage puppet series Thunderbirds which was filmed in the town by its creator Gerry Anderson.

Artwork featuring the show’s favourite characters adorns the walls of the venue.

The Residence’s Inn’s 92 suites are designed with longer-staying guests and offer views across the whole town and towards London.

Martin Dennis, the council’s project manager for regeneration, said: “The opening of the new Moxy and Residence Inn hotels in the heart of Slough will provide 244 hotel rooms that offer short and long stay opportunities.



“Once over the worst of the pandemic, this will be a huge opportunity for more guests to return to Slough for business and pleasure.

“Regeneration projects such as the hotel development, investment in leisure facilities and further housing development show that Slough continues to grow, and that Slough will continue to be a vibrant town which we can all be rightly proud of.”

