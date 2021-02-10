Vigilant members of the public foil break-in at Slough home

A would-be burglar who was foiled by brave members of the public appeared in court today.

Kevin O’Keefe, of Slough High Street, was spotted trying to force the front door open of a residential property in Aldin Avenue North at 2.30am on Sunday.

Members of the public then confronted him and managed to detain him when he tried to escape.

Police officers soon arrived and arrested the 38-year-old.

He was found to be in possession of a tool used to force entry to the address.

O’Keefe appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded guilty to attempted burglary with intent.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Wayne Plowright, based at Slough Police Station, said: “O’Keefe clearly set out that night intending to steal and it is only thanks to the vigilant members of the public that he was not able to do so.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our communities and we are pleased O’Keefe is now in custody and unable to cause any further harm.”

A sentencing date is yet to be confirmed.