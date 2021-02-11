Tributes to Slough Healthwatch chairman who was 'special man with golden heart'

Tributes have been paid to the inspirational and tireless work of Slough Healthwatch chairman Colin Pill following his death.

Colin, of Montgomery Place, passed away on Wednesday, February 3 at the age of 68.

He devoted years of his life trying to improve how health and care services are delivered in Slough.

In his role as chair of Healthwatch Slough, he worked with hospitals, GP surgeries and care homes in the area to try and rectify any problems residents had been experiencing.

He was passionate about the wellbeing of people of all backgrounds, particularly young people and those with disabilities.

A spokesman for Slough Healthwatch said: “Never afraid of speaking the truth to people in powerful positions, he helped make health and care services better for people in Slough.

“We will miss him enormously. Our thoughts are with his wife, Kaki and all his friends and family.”

Dolly Bhaskaran, a friend of Colin for more than 10 years, described him as ‘a special man with a golden heart’.

She said: “He always made time to listen to people's concerns and issues. As he was disabled himself, accessibility for disabled people was very close to his heart.

“One of his last projects in Slough was completed last year, which highlighted the issues faced by the disabled community in our town. I have lost a dear friend and a great champion in our community.”

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at the council, said Colin was a ‘force for good’ on all the health boards he served on.

“Colin was one of those lovely human beings who always had a smile on his face when you saw him,” she said.

“He was an energetic campaigner always looking to improve patient pathways for people in the care system.”