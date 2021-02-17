Slough and Burnham apprentices find film industry opportunities

A production company which helps youngsters into the film industry is encouraging people to take up apprenticeships, even during the pandemic.

Slough-based Resource Productions supports ‘non-traditional’ artists and film-makers who might not otherwise consider a career in the sector.

Its YES programme provides free workshops in filmmaking open to all 11-25 year-olds and runs quarterly free meet-ups for all aspiring or professional artists aged 18 and above.

Resource is contracted by the BBC, Channel 4 and others to devise regional and national outreach for their own training, recruitment and commissioning programmes.

Lilly Hudson, from Burnham, completed an apprenticeship as a broadcast production assistant.

“I loved my time as an apprentice as it gave me the freedom to gain all the knowledge I needed to step up in production,” Lilly said.

“I was able to explore what I liked within the industry to get a direction on where I wanted to take my career.

“Being able to work and gain a qualification while earning is very rewarding and allowed me to be independent. "

Callum Fullham from Slough was hired during the pandemic. He started as a YES apprentice in September.

“Since starting it has been great, I have met some amazing people and work with a brilliant team,” he said.