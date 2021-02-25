Update on how many people are in hospital with COVID-19 at Frimley Health Trust

The number of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust is continuing to fall.

NHS data shows 187 people were being cared for at the trust’s three hospitals – Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park – as of Tuesday, February 23.

This compared to 270 the previous week, a drop of 30 per cent.

The weekly infection rate for Slough stands at 205.3 cases per 100,000 people in Slough and 73.3 cases per 100,000 people in the Royal Borough.

The Department of Health and Social Care announced today that the UK alert level for coronavirus has been downgraded from level 5 to level 4.

This means the threat of the NHS being overwhelmed within 21 days has decreased.

A joint statement from the UK chief medical officers said: “In time, the vaccines will have a major impact and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they receive the offer.

“However, for the time being it is really important that we all – vaccinated or not – remain

vigilant and continue to follow the guidelines.”