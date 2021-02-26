Slough restaurant owner says return of dine-in customers key to survival

A restaurant owner in Slough is hoping the return of dine-in customers will help his business survive the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Pubs and restaurants have been given the green light to serve food and drink outside from April 12.

Venues will then be able to fully re-open from May 17 if the Government’s four markers for coronavirus are met.

Slough’s hospitality businesses have been hit by challenges throughout the pandemic as the town was one of the first in the South East to face tiered restrictions in October.

Curry house owner Mahesh Haridass said the return of customers to his venue is vital for the company’s future.

Mahesh, who owns Brindhavan, in Park Street, said: “Opening the table service is the main profit maker and since we have a back garden with open space we can start serving food outside with alcohol from April 12 so that is one piece of good news.”

The restaurant has operated a takeaway service over the past year but profits have been dented by the 35 per cent cut taken by delivery companies such as JustEat and Uber Eats.

He said it is now important people take individual responsibility to prevent the spread of coronavirus and allow businesses to fully open.

The 40-year-old added: “From my point of view the individual person has to take the responsibility to keep distance, use masks and wash their hands.

“Discipline has to control this coronavirus, not everyone being forced to stay at home all the time and spoiling the economy.

“If restaurants can fully open we have a chance to survive.”