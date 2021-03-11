Towering office blocks approved in Slough town centre

The developers behind two new office buildings in Slough are hoping the scheme will ‘breathe renewed life’ into the heart of the town centre.

Councillors granted planning permission on Wednesday for two office blocks, 11 and 12-storeys tall, at The Future Works site in Wellington Street.

The two blocks, known as building one and three, will be constructed next to the existing 14-storey Future Works development on the site.

Paul Patenall, project developer at regeneration specialists U+I, told members of the council’s planning committee that, if approved, the office campus could form the latest chapter in Slough’s transformation.

He said: “We are truly excited to bring forward this planning application for the next phases of The Future Works which reaffirms our confidence in Slough and will breathe renewed life into the heart of this vibrant town as we look towards a future where we return to our town centres and offices.

“The Marriott Moxy Hotel is now open, Crossrail’s completion is within site. There is a real momentum behind the transformation of Slough, in spite of the current headwinds.”

U+I is delivering the development alongside property investment advisory company Ashby Capital.

Councillors heard how building three will provide almost 12,000 sqm of office space across 11 storeys as well as a roof terrace and 63 car parking spaces.

More than 20,000 sqm of office space will be spread across 12 storeys in building one as well as three retail units.

The developers said the buildings will be ‘two of the most sustainable and technologically advanced’ in the Thames Valley with targets for net-zero carbon emissions, electric vehicle charging points and rainwater harvesting.

Councillor Zaffar Ajaib (Lab, Langley St Mary’s) said: “We’ve had these two empty spots for a while now so I welcome that these two particular buildings are coming forward.”

The planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the development, subject to the agreement of a section 106 package for sustainable transport measures in the town centre.