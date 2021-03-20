Multi-million pound youth centre to open in Slough

A new £5million youth centre will occupy central Slough after the council’s cabinet gave the green light to plans this week.

A decision was made to press ahead with the delivery of a new youth centre at Monday’s meeting to cater for Slough’s high proportion of young residents.

It is estimated that the town has the youngest population in the country, with 29 per cent aged 17 or below.

The council’s aim is to have identified a site during this 2021/22 financial year. It is anticipated that the new centre will not open until the 2022/23 financial term.

“Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic it had already been identified that young people in Slough needed access to greater facilities and opportunities tailored to them,” states the cabinet report.

“Young people of the town have told us that although there are many opportunities, these are sometimes not accessible to all.

“It was identified that an additional purpose-built facility would be required to meet the needs of young people. £5million was allocated in the 2020/21 capital budget in recognition of this need.”

Reacting to the news, Councillor Martin Carter, Slough council’s lead member for children and schools, said he was ‘delighted’ with the plans.

“Nearly one third of our residents, some 29 per cent, are aged 17 or younger and this cohort represents the future of our town - this decision reaffirms our ambition to ensure that Slough’s young people get off to the best start in life and take ample opportunity of what society has to offer,” he said.

“I am delighted we have made great strides in delivering against our commitment to create a stand-alone town centre youth hub alongside a refreshed youth offer.”

Slough council says that revenue costs associated with the running of the new youth centre will be incurred from the 2022/23 financial year onwards.

“No new revenue expenditure is currently anticipated for this project during 21/22,” the cabinet report added.