Slough Conservatives vow to tackle Labour's 'debt crisis' in election manifesto

The Slough Conservative Association is pledging to continue its opposition to council tax rises in the town and tackle the council’s ‘debt crisis’ in its election manifesto.

The Tory group unveiled its six key election pledges as part of its plans to ‘build back better’ in Slough following the local elections on May 6.

Pledges unveiled at a virtual meeting on Wednesday included:

Tackling Labour’s ‘debt crisis’ – Taking the necessary decisions to tackle debt totalling more than £700 million.

Lower council tax – Continue opposition to Slough Labour’s 4.99 per cent rise in council tax bills for 2021/22.

Provide an additional £100,000 for one-to-one tuition for children most impacted by COVID-19.

Invest in emerging technology to tackle air pollution in Slough.

Invest in a shop enhancement scheme for businesses in the High Street and allow free parking over the Christmas period.

Ensure families have access to the right homes in Slough.

Leader of the opposition, Haymill and Lynch Hill councillor Wayne Strutton hit out at the ruling Labour Group over its handling of the controversial A4 bus lanes introduced last summer.

He said: “The idea from the beginning to have it operating as a 24/7 bus lane all along the Bath Road was doomed to failure. If you start off in such a way you’re not going to build up support from residents and local businesses in getting these put into the town.

“Slough Labour were more about imposing radical changes onto the residents and businesses of Slough without real consultation and trying to take the population with them.

“That’s something we wouldn’t do, we believe in consultation and good engagement with residents and not just driving a coach and horses through.”

He added the Conservative slate of candidates will feature a diverse mix of people reflecting the different cultures living in the town.

Among those to stand include former Cippenham Green councillor Patricia O’Connor and Langley-based Christine Bamigbola.