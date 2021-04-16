Slough town centre car park turned into new flats

A small town centre car park has been turned into 14 new homes.

The 12 car parking spaces at the former Alpha Street North car park are now six one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments, linked to the Novus Apartments on the High Street.

Novus Apartments is a collection of 64 studio suites and one- and two-bedroom apartments located on the former library site in Slough town centre.

Works began on the Alpha Street North site in December 2019 and construction continued throughout the pandemic.

Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) developed the homes then handed them to the council this month ready for tenants.

All the apartments will be social housing and managed by James Elliman Homes on the council’s behalf. They will be allocated to qualifying residents on the housing waiting list.