Plans for 61 flats with no affordable housing refused in Slough

A councillor has hit out at a developer for offering no affordable housing in its plans for a 10-storey block of flats in Slough town centre.

Slough Propinvest Limited lodged an application with the council to demolish the Automotive House office, in Grays Place, and replace it with 61 flats.

But members of the council’s planning committee refused the plans on Wednesday with concerns raised over the amount of affordable housing on the site.

Councillor Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “We’ve had so many town centre applications come in which provide some affordable housing but not policy compliant affordable housing.

“To have this scheme come forward with absolutely zero contribution, either on site or off site, is frankly making a mockery of not only our policies but the priorities of us as members.”

Ahead of the meeting planning officers recommended the plans be refused due to fears the buildings height, bulk and massing would clash with the street’s character.

The provision of basement parking with 12 spaces for residents was also described as ‘insufficient’.

Tim Waller, representing the applicant, told councillors it was ‘inevitable’ the building would be larger but would make an efficient use of land in the town centre.

He added that a 2019 study commissioned by the council had deemed buildings of 10-storeys in that area of Slough acceptable.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of refusing the application, subject to the expiry of the mandatory consultation period for the amended plans.