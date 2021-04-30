Public notices: Big Yellow storage seeks to branch into Bath Road

In the Slough public notices for this week, residents are notified of road closures on the Bath Road Service Road, Henley Road and Littledown Road.

Big Yellow is also looking to open a 8,380sqm self-storage facility in Bath Road, currently the site of Northgate Vehicle Hire.

Road closures

Traffic is set to be restricted from passing through 225 Bath Road Service Road starting this coming Wednesday, May 5.

The restrictions begin at one minute past midnight and work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday, May 10.

There is also a restriction order on Henley Road, from number 758 to its junction with Buckingham Avenue, starting from May 8.

The restriction begins from Saturday, May 8, for a maximum of 18 months or until roadworks are completed – they are expected to be completed by Monday, May 10.

A further order is coming into operation at the beginning of Friday, May 14 on Littledown Road, up to its junction with Grays Road.

Works are expected to be completed by the end of May 28.

In all cases, an alternative highway will be available while the order is in force and advanced warning notices for dates of the works will be given.

Local residents and businesses will continue to have access to the closed roads.

Planning

A planning application has been put forward by Big Yellow Self Storage at 361 Bath Road.

The planned building is a part two, part three and part six storey self-storage facility, together with vehicle access, service yard and parking.

The development will have the potential to provide around 8,380sqm of self-storage floorspace.

The plans include eight secured cycle parking spaces 14 car parking spaces, including two disabled bays and one parent/child parking bay.

If successful, the facility’s opening hours will be Monday to Sunday from 5am to 11pm.

The current business on the site is Northgate Vehicle Hire, which holds two leases that expire in June 2021 and July 2022.

Big Yellow has said that Northgate’s use of the site has reduced over the last year and employs only a few people – whereas the Big Yellow facility will support around 113 jobs.

The proposed development also includes ‘significant tree planting’ to this section of Bath Road, including street trees.