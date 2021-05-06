Wexham Lea councillor Haqeeq Dar suspended by Labour Party

A Labour councillor in Slough has been suspended by his party.

The Express understands Councillor Haqeeq Dar, who serves Wexham Lea ward, has been suspended while an investigation is carried out into complaints made against him.

Cllr Dar, who has spent the last year as the town’s deputy mayor, declined to comment until the investigation is completed.

No further information has been made available by the Labour Party as to why he has been suspended.

A party spokesman said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken."

The Express has contacted the Slough Labour Group for comment.