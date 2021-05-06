Public notices: Planning applications for three major developments in Slough

In the public notices this week, there are three planning applications for major developments near Trelawney Avenue, on Bower Way and on Farnham Road.

An application has been put forward to build 17 affordable homes and community space on land south of Trelawney Avenue and east of Meadow Road.

The land was formerly home to The Merrymakers Pub and six bungalows, all of which have been demolished.

A planning application was submitted in November for the redevelopment of the site to provide two buildings, three storeys in height.

Building A was to contain a library, offices for Slough Borough Council (SBC), community space and four affordable rented apartments; and Building B to contain 20 sheltered housing units.

Since then, SBC concluded that there is a greater housing need for affordable homes and therefore this proposal replaces Block B with 17 affordable homes.

The plans for Building A remain the same and there will be a total of 77 car parking spaces.

Another application has been put forward for the demolition of existing buildings in Bower Way and construction of 12 flats – six two-bedroom, six one-bedroom.

The space is currently occupied by Thames Valley Garage motor repair workshop and M.O.T test centre.

The proposal is to replace the existing workshop with a new building, three storeys tall.

To the back of the building a communal garden will be provided as a shared amenity space approximately 160 square metres.

The proposed development will include rain harvesting tanks to capture water on the roof and use a gravity fed system to provide grey water to flush toilets.

The existing car parking area has 12 car parking spaces provided and these will be retained for the residential dwellings. A dozen secure cycle parking stands will also be provided.

A third major planning application in the works is on Farnham Road, to change a ground-floor nursery to commercial use and ground-floor flats.

The existing property is a 2-storey building, currently vacant.

This is the second application made for the site, the first being refused in November.

The plans outlined one more additional floor to a three-storey building already granted planning permission on the site.

The additional floor would have created five more flats on the third floor on top of the agreed nine on the ground and second floors.

It was refused due to the ‘excessive height’ this would produce and the effect the ‘overbearing design’ would have on the character of Furnival Avenue and Farnham Road.

Since then, the applicant has appointed a professional design team to develop the proposals, including a chartered architect specialising in local suburban architecture and a chartered town planner with specific knowledge of the area.