Local elections: Labour lose two seats but maintain grip on council

Labour suffered losses in the hotly contested Foxborough ward and Langley Kedermister but maintained its grip on the council following this year’s local elections.

Independent councillor Madhuri Bedi, who left the party in March, secured 698 votes to win her seat on Slough Borough Council.

She said her victory demonstrated that local politics is ‘not about parties, it’s about residents and people’.

The opposition Conservative group also pulled off an unlikely result in Langley Kedermister, a stronghold for the ruling Labour administration over the years.

Tory candidate Chandra Muvvala saw off Labour’s Michael Holledge by 1,111 to 1,074 votes to secure a narrow win.

Councillor Wayne Strutton, who was re-elected in Haymill and Lynch Hill, said: “It was a ward (Langley Kedermister) which has been said would never change to Conservative and would forever be Labour, a bit like Hartlepool on a much lower level.”

Labour secured 11 out of the possible 14 seats up for grabs and took back Upton ward which has been held by Independent candidate Rajinder Sandhu.

Independent candidate Iftakhar Ahmed, who was dropped by the Conservatives in the run-up to the election, was pipped to the Wexham Lea seat by 1,073 votes to 975 by Labour’s Sandra Malik.

Council leader James Swindlehurst said: “On what has been a difficult day with the vaccine bounce for the Government we’re very pleased that people clearly wanted to stick with Labour locally to run the council.”

He added that his team had not encountered widespread opposition to the A4 bus lane while campaigning in the run-up to the elections and said that comments on social media does not always reflect the reality on the doorstep.

Slough’s MP Tan Dhesi also attended the count and praised the efforts of the Labour party’s councillors in Slough.

MP @TanDhesi says the party’s branch in Slough has proved its a ‘force to be reckoned with’ amidst a ‘difficult’ national context. pic.twitter.com/VsZu4t5HYU — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 8, 2021

He said: “We started off the election campaign with 11 Labour councillors and at the end of the count have concluded with 11 Labour councillors.

“Within a very difficult national context the Slough Labour Party has once again proved it is a force to be reckoned with. “

Opposition parties including the Slough Green Party and Slough Liberal Democrats failed to win a seat.