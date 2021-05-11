Pilot scheme offers coronavirus jabs to Slough's homeless community

Life-saving coronavirus jabs have been administered to members of Slough’s homeless community.

Homelessness charity Slough Outreach teamed up with the Health and Wellbeing Slough partnership to offer vaccinations from a mobile unit in the High Street.

The Wellness on Wheels bus parked up by Landmark Place on Tuesday, April 27 and opened its doors to those living in emergency accommodation or on the streets.

Shin Dother, founder of Slough Outreach, said the pilot scheme is crucial to ensuring people do not get missed in the Government’s coronavirus vaccination programme.

He said: “These guys are slipping through the net and they are off radar so we need to get them vaccinated otherwise they could be spreaders of this deadly virus.

“We go to the vaccination centres to deliver lunches and a lot of people getting jabs are elderly and vulnerable but living in their own homes.

“We need to get out to people who are wandering around on the streets, touching doors, using public toilets, and get them vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The pilot scheme also saw members of the homeless community given the chance to take lateral flow tests to check if they are carrying the virus.

Lateral flow tests were offered in Slough High Street

Shin added: “It’s a trust thing and because we’re there the homeless community trust us and we talk to them about the importance of getting tested.”

Future dates are yet to be finalised for the operation of the mobile vaccination unit.

Anyone looking to volunteer or take advantage of the scheme should visit sloughoutreach.org.