Public notices: Parking restrictions on Slough High Street

In the public notices, Slough Borough Council is proposing to make permanent some revised parking restrictions on Slough High Street, including disabled parking, motorcycle parking and ‘no stopping’ rules.

A planning application has been put forward to convert offices on Datchet High Street into one and two-bedroom flats.

Road closures

An order to close the part of Victoria Street (Windsor) between its junctions with James Street and William Street will start from 10pm on June 7 until 5am on June 8 – then again on June 28-29 at the same times.

This is to facilitate crane operation works. The alternative route will be via Sheet Street, Frances Road, Alma Road and Clarence Road.

Also, Slough Borough Council has proposed to prohibit any traffic passing through Belfast Avenue from number 88 to its junction with Sydney Grove, for a period of 18 months, or until the works have been completed.

This will begin from 12.01am, June 12. All works are expected to be completed by 11.59pm on Saturday, June 12.

Changes to roads

Slough Borough Council has made an experimental order to introduce ‘no waiting at any time’ restrictions at multiple locations on Salt Hill Way.

The whole of the street has been designated a resident parking area, operating at any time.

The same change has been made in White Close. These two streets are now eligible for resident parking permits at the cost of £25 for first permits and £50 for second permits.

The order comes into force on May 28.

The council is also proposing to make permanent the revised parking restrictions in the High Street and Church Street.

This includes;

W The extension of the 'no stopping at any time except taxis' rule outside the 98-110 High Street

W The 'disabled badge holders only' rule outside 46-56 and 64-70 High Street

W The pay and display parking outside 48-56 and 80-82 High Street

W Replacing part of the taxi rank with a motorcycle parking bay.

Planning and licencing

A planning application has been put forward to convert offices in Datchet High Street into six flats.

The property at 2-4 High Street would have its first and second floors changed into four one-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom flats. Each of the flats would have one designated car parking space in the private car park to the rear of the building.

A separate application for the same site seeks to gain permission for a replacement of the shopfront glazing, doors, rear windows and all first and second floor windows.

Meanwhile, G S Scaffolding Ltd is applying for a licence to use Euro Storage, Station Road, Langley, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle.