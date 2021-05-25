Slough nursing sister wins best student award

A Slough nursing sister has won the Queen’s Nursing Institute Outstanding Student of the Year Award.

Shavonne Harvey is a district nursing sister in Slough and recently completed her Specialist Practitioner Qualification degree at Buckinghamshire New University.

“Even though I didn't get amazing grades at uni, I worked really hard,” she said. “My lecturer said she nominated me because of my resilience and because I was the most improved student.”

Although Shavonne was initially uncertain about taking the course, it helped her to better understand palliative care, which she had always found difficult.

“The course is very hard but you just need to be super organised. Even with young children it is doable,” she said.

Shavonne has been a nurse for nearly 10 years.

After two years as a community staff nurse, she started the year-long specialist practitioner District Nursing course in Bracknell. She then came back to Slough as a qualified District Nurse.

She has found working during the pandemic particularly frustrating because she had to self-isolate due to her pregnancy.

“I was triaging all the new referrals. So, I was still working, but I felt like I wasn't doing my bit. I wasn’t out there helping and seeing the patients,” she said.

In future Shavonne would like to do medical prescribing and aims to become a Queen’s nurse.

“Most of all, I want to be able to teach and help others,” she said.