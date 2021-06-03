Slough-based Learning to Work scoops Queen's Award for voluntary service

Learning to Work has been selected as one of 10 Berkshire charities as a recipient of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, the award is the highest a voluntary group can receive in the UK and is the equivalent to an MBE.

Learning to Work is a non-profit organisation which provides young people an opportunity to experience the world of work before leaving education.

Each year the charity works with over 18,000 people on a variety of activities including work experience, careers guidance, business insight days as well as providing support to children with special needs who may be struggling with education.

Roland Cundy, chair of trustees at Learning to Work, said: “Having volunteered as a board member for over 26 years and as current chairman, I am so proud of our team that have consistently provided the most professional service to our educational, corporate and volunteer sectors and made it easy for volunteers like me to play their part.

“This award recognises the dedication of all members of the Learning to Work group and the important work they do with our local young people.”

Rachael Burt, CEO of the charity, thanked the hard work and dedication of volunteers who have supported the charity over the years.

“We would not exist without them,” she added.

“We want to say a massive thank you to our amazing volunteers who give up their time to support local young people and make a difference to their lives.”

Representatives from all groups will receive their award from Mr James Puxley, Lord Lieutenant of the Royal County of Berkshire, later this year.

Mr Puxley said that he was ‘thrilled and delighted’ to see 10 Berkshire charities have their work recognised by being granted the award.

“During the assessment process that led up to them being given their award, I have been most impressed by the commitment shown in striving to improve the quality of life of those whom they have been helping,” he added.

“The volunteering ethos appears to be alive and well here in Berkshire and I hope that this will lead to many more local charities being nominated for this prestigious award next year and in the years to come.”