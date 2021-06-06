Pinewood partnership to provide next-generation filmmaker training

The National Film and Television School (NFTS) is beginning a new partnership with the Pinewood Group to train the next generation of UK filmmakers.

Pinewood Group, which runs Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, will host the programme at Screen Hub UK, Pinewood’s expansion currently in its planning stages.

Screen Hub UK will be adjacent to Pinewood Studios on a 77-acre site. It will feature a 350,000sqft international visitor experience and new film production facilities.

NFTS training facilities within Screen Hub UK will include shooting space to enable the teaching of practical filmmaking, as well as office and teaching space, seminar rooms and workshops for hands-on training sessions.

The training centre will aim to provide core skills training, work experience placements, local community access to workspaces for adult learning, and professional short courses for those already working in the screen industry.

It will also provide training in virtual production, led by StoryFutures Academy, the UK's national centre for immersive storytelling, which is run by the NFTS and Royal Holloway university.

There will be courses for 16-19-year-olds to develop their specialist filmmaking skills, in partnership with the BFI Film Academy.

Jon Wardle, NFTS director said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the School in 2021, the NFTS and Pinewood Group remain at the heart of the creative industries. The scale and ambition of this partnership will level up the talent incoming to the UK screen sector, ensuring global productions will benefit from a highly qualified workforce, trained on site at one of the most exciting and progressive studios in the world.”

Andrew Smith, corporate affairs director, Pinewood Group added: “Our unique partnership with the NFTS is an exciting step forward in our commitment to providing a dedicated training and education hub and meeting the growing needs of the UK film industry.”