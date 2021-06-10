Council considers pop-up vaccination centres to boost jab numbers in Slough

Drop-in vaccination centres could be introduced in Slough to boost the number of people taking the potentially life-saving COVID-19 jab.

The latest NHS vaccination figures show 48,027 people in the borough have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

But the borough is still trailing other areas of the country, with neighbouring Windsor and Maidenhead recording a total of 59,492 residents who have been fully vaccinated.

Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) raised concerns over the borough’s vaccination rates at the council’s outbreak engagement board.

Public health representative Sue Foley told the meeting that COVID-19 vaccine take-up has been good considering the town has faced historic issues over vaccine hesitancy.

The meeting also heard Slough’s lower rates could be because the younger population has not yet been invited to have their jabs.

The council said it is considering introducing pop-in vaccination centres at venues across the town, including mosques and Gurdwaras, in an attempt to get more people vaccinated.