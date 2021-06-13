Slough MP praises company's net zero transition

03:00PM, Sunday 13 June 2021
MP Tan Dhesi made a visit to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) to discuss its transition to net zero carbon emissions last week.
With the UK pursuing net zero carbon emissions by 2050, SSEN has invested approximately £114 million in Slough to back the transition to a net zero future.
SSEN has also said it is committed to increasing the number of electric vehicle charge points in Slough.
Mr Dhesi said: “It is fantastic to hear about SSEN’s support for net zero. As we transition to net zero carbon emissions, we can create jobs in Slough that are well paid and sustainable in industries of the future.”
