Public notices: Slough road to close for five weekends

Road closures and planning applications are among this week’s public notices.

Traffic

Traffic will be prohibited from passing through Oxford Avenue, Slough, for five weekends, starting Friday, July 9.

The closures will take place 50 metres from its junction with Dundee Road to 806 Oxford Avenue, and will last from 6am on Friday to 11pm on Sunday for five weeks.

Traffic will also be prohibited from passing through a section of road from 760 Henley Road, Slough, to its junction with Buckingham Avenue.

The closure order will come into operation on Monday, July 19. All works should be completed by Monday, June 13, 2022.

Planning

Burnham Grammar School has applied for permission to construct a new 2.4-metre-tall security fence with matching access gates and secure line fencing adjacent to the new school building.

The applicant deems the proposals necessary due to safeguarding issues and trespassers on-site, with the existing fencing defective.

Buckinghamshire Council has received an application for demolition of an existing garage in Framewood Nursery, Hollybush Hill in Stoke Poges.

The proposals seek to demolish the existing structure into a single storey garage with space for two cars.

An application has been received by the council for a first-floor

extension with a balcony, as well as a loft conversion with a rear dormer and roof terrace, internal alteration and changes to doors and windows.

The application, from a Ms Rosemary Reed, relates to a High Street property in a conservation area.

One comment has been made by Iver Parish Council, neither supporting nor objecting to the application, although it did raise concerns regarding overdevelopment of the site from 2 to 3 bedrooms without an increase of associated parking.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.