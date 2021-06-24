Chalvey students club together for COVID-19 India appeal

Kind-hearted students from a Chalvey secondary school raised nearly £400 for Oxfam’s India COVID-19 appeal.

The South Asian country has been hit hard by the pandemic with cases spiralling to hundreds of thousands per day last month. It has also faced extreme shortages of oxygen and medical supplies.

Students at Slough and Eton CofE Business and Enterprise College, in Ragstone Road, decided to do their bit to support those struggling on the sub-continent and organised a fundraising campaign.

This raised almost £400 alongside a further £900 which was collected for Muslim Aid during Ramadan.

Teacher Priti Malhotra said: “This school isn’t heavily Indian student-based and there’s a lot of Pakistani children and children of different faiths but they put that aside and they never thought about that and it’s just been done on humanitarian reasons which is such a nice thing.”

The money will go towards Oxfam’s fund to pay for ventilators, medication and ambulance services for those in need in India.