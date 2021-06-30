Plans for 14 flats on Barney Bees nursery on Farnham Road refused

Plans to convert and redevelop a Slough nursery into 14 new flats were dubbed a no-go by Slough councillors.

Developers wanted to transform the ground floor of the two-storey building 253-257 Farnham Road, which used to host Barney Bees nursery, into three flats.

The developers wanted to add a two-storey extension at roof level in order to add another 11 homes, totalling 14 new flats.

The flats compromise two studio units, five one-beds, and seven two-bedrooms with 23 car parking spaces and 26 cycle parking spaces.

The first floor, which used to accommodate Bullseye and Prints Award, is already subject to another planning application to be converted into a further nine apartments, which totals 23 flats overall at the site.

However, planning officers at Slough Borough Council argued this number of car parking spaces is not sufficient and urged councillors to refuse this scheme as the development would require 33 spaces.

They also concluded the proposed height and design will be ‘excessive’, resulting in a ‘dominant’ form of development that would impact the character and appearance of the neighbouring Furnival Avenue.

Concerns were also raised it could result in a loss of privacy for neighbours on 2 Furnival Avenue as it would overlook into their rear garden.

The site is located adjacent to the BP petrol station, which would result in an ‘unneighbourly’ effect to the future occupiers, as well as creating an ‘unreasonable prejudice’ to a future redevelopment scheme of the petrol station in the future.

Ultimately, councillors on the planning committee, which convened on Wednesday, June 23, agreed with planning officers and unanimously refused the scheme.