Frimley Health praised by care watchdog but some improvements needed

The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has been praised after a recent inspection from a care watchdog, although some improvements need to be made.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) published a report on June 10 following an inspection of the acute services provided by Frimley Health.

The body carried out an unannounced focused inspection in April to look at infection prevention and control, as data had showed the Trust had experienced an increase in hospital acquired infections, and the rate of COVID-19 infections had risen.

The Frimley Trust provides NHS hospital services across three main hospitals: Wexham Park near Slough, Heatherwood in Ascot and Frimley Park in Surrey.

As this was a focused inspection of IPC procedures, the service was not rated during the inspection, and the previous rating of ‘good’ remains.

Catherine Campbell, CQC’s head of hospital inspection, said: “I am pleased to report that Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust’s leadership team and IPC teams had the skills and abilities to run the service and manage infection prevention and control.

“However, we did find one or two areas of concern which we have asked the trust to address.

“Not all staff understood maximum room occupancy numbers and there was inconsistent practice between hospital sites when it came to taking people’s temperatures.

“In addition, there were two handwashing sinks at Wexham Park Hospital that had damaged wooden splashbacks, which could compromise effective cleaning.

“That said, all staff were committed to continually learning and improving services.”

Lorna Wilkinson, Frimley Health’s chief of nursing and midwifery, said: “We welcome the findings of this report, which concluded that our leadership and infection control teams are capable and well equipped.

“Our staff have performed brilliantly under exceptional pressure throughout the pandemic. It is encouraging that the inspection team found they remain committed to learning and improvement.

“We have already acted on areas for improvement that they identified, and we’ll be examining the full report further to see what more we can do.”