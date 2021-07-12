Slough residents could be vulnerable when restrictions ease due to low vaccine uptake

A public health official has raised concerns Slough’s population could be vulnerable to COVID-19 when most restrictions are lifted due to its lower vaccination numbers.

The Government announced on Monday that from July 19 limits will be removed on socialising, face coverings will no longer be legally required and there will be no caps to numbers at large events.

Cases are continuing to rise across the country and Slough’s current infection rate stands at 125.1 cases per 100,000 with the average for the South East 175.1 cases per 100,000.

Public health representative Sue Foley told a meeting of the council’s outbreak engagement board on Wednesday she fears Slough residents could be left more vulnerable to the virus when restrictions fully lift due to lower vaccine uptake.

She said: “From Slough’s perspective the concern is the population we have and the low vaccination rates we have.

“The Government is saying across the board it’s a really good percentage of vaccinations we have but it doesn’t mean it’s equally spread across the board.

“We know in Slough uptake is not as high as other areas so our population is still much more vulnerable of getting COVID and having a worse experience of COVID due to low vaccination and the vulnerability of the population in terms of ethnic groups.

“For Slough there’s still the need for pushing the vaccinations and trying to keep the measures we will still have in place and pushing the importance of them.”

The latest NHS figures show 87,361 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Slough as well as 57,559 second jabs.

Neighbouring Windsor and Maidenhead has seen 105,589 first doses administered and 79,142 second doses.

Labour councillor Rob Anderson (Britwell and Northborough) said: “It’s quite clear that the Government in all but name is pursuing a herd immunity strategy and the idea is if you’re not vaccinated you’re going to get it.

“If we’re getting 100,000 cases a day which could easily be in a couple of weeks what is the point in test and trace? The answer seems to be to let it rip.”